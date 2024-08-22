Aliquippa man stabbed during alleged attack, police say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man was stabbed in Aliquippa early Thursday morning.

Aliquippa police said officers were called to Towne Towers at 2:35 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police found the victim, who had been stabbed in the left arm and had deep lacerations to his forearm. He was taken to the hospital.

The victim said to police that he was attacked while walking on Sheffield Avenue before entering the apartment building. A witness who provided aid told officers that the victim said he was attacked inside the elevator.

Officers canvassed the building and found nothing inside the elevator, police said. Bloody clothing was found inside the dumpster outside of the apartment building.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Aliquippa police at 724-775-0880.

