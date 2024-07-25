Aliquippa police investigating alleged shots fired after argument

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The City of Aliquippa Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired after an argument.

On July 15 just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Elgin Street.

The caller said a man wearing all black was arguing with three women outside of a car in the Linmar Terrace area. He allegedly began to pull at one of the woman’s hair and was kicking her.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and began to fire shots toward the women, police said.

Officers found three spent shell casings in the area of the argument. They did not find the man.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Aliquippa Police Department at 724-775-0880 (non-emergency) or call 911 for emergencies.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group