Aliquippa police looking to identify 3 suspects after shots fired incident

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Aliquippa police are looking to identify three suspects after a shots fired incident early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of McMinn Street in Plan 12 at 5:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Police say a Black male was seen on a camera firing a gun and then running through neighbors’ yards. He was accompanied by two other Black males before the shooting.

“If you live in this area and have any cameras on or around your residence, please review it. If you have any footage of this incident please contact the Aliquippa Police Department,” a Facebook post from the department reads.

Anyone who may have footage of the incident is asked to contact Aliquippa police at 724-775-0880.

