All charges held against former Bridgeville police officer accused of hitting pedestrian with car

BRIDGEVILLE. Pa. — All charges were held against Bridgeville police officer Daine Lower Thursday.

He’s facing felony charges after he hit a pedestrian and his police cruiser just before Christmas.

Dash cam video shows the officer holding his cell phone in his hand shortly before the crash, but at the time of impact, that same video shows both of his hands on the steering wheel.

However, as he was turning the car, the video shows that he was nearly in the oncoming lane.

“The facts prove that my client had both hands on the wheel. They proved he was not speeding, it proved no indication that he was holding his cell phone or watching his cell phone. It proved that he braked all the way up until 10th of a second before impact,” defense attorney Phil DiLucente told Channel 11.

The assistant district attorney argued that the officer was driving recklessly, and that’s what ultimately caused the crash.

We learned the victim suffered brain injuries, seizures, and a brain bleed from the crash.

We also learned that the victim was four times the legal alcohol limit, which did not appear to play a role in the judge’s decision.

