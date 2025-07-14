Allegheny County to activate Code Red Heat Advisory on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County is putting a Code Red Heat Advisory into effect for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The advisory is based on the National Weather Service and Centers for Disease Control’s HeatRisk tool, which considers how severe the heat will be and for how long, as well as their potential health impacts. It’s the second Code Red advisory this summer.

Cooling centers in Pittsburgh and other neighborhoods across the county will be open. Some locations will offer extended hours. On Code Red days, senior centers will welcome residents of any age.

For a full list of open cooling centers and updates, click here.

Allegheny County provided the following tips to help keep safe during the high heat:

Drink plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty.

Keep yourself cool by using wet towels, putting your feet in cool water, and by taking cool showers.

Spend as much time as possible in cool or air-conditioned buildings.

Block out the sun at home during the day by closing curtains and blinds.

Open the windows when there is a cool breeze.

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. If you do have to go outside, wear a hat and sunscreen and seek shade.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibers like cotton and linen.

Eat smaller meals more often and cold meals such as salads.

Make sure food that needs refrigeration is properly stored.

Avoid heavy activity like sports, renovating, and gardening.

Watch or listen to news reports to find out more information during extreme heat.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles.

