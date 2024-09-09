Allegheny County Board of Elections approves addition of satellite voting centers

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Board of Elections voted 2-1 Monday to add satellite voting centers.

“You can do it really quickly. Just a few couple hundred yards away at Soldiers and Sailors. It’s amazing to see between classes or on the way to or from campus,” Pitt student Ben Wainwright told Channel 11.

Wainwright spent his afternoon at the county courthouse, speaking on behalf of the Pitt students he’s discussed the voting process with.

He advocated for satellite centers to be added in Allegheny County, specifically in Oakland, in an effort to make it easier for people to vote.

County Executive Sara Innamorato and board member Bethany Hallam, both Democrats, voted to add the satellite offices. While at the centers, people can register to vote, update registration, plus apply and complete mail-in or absentee ballots.

Republican Sam DeMarco voted against the measure. He questioned the security of the satellite centers and the financial toll before his vote.

Still, the resolution passed.

“The folks that need it most should have it accessible to them. First-time voters, people who have changed registration, or applying for mail-in ballots or trying to submit them otherwise,” Wainwright said.

In addition to the Oakland center, other satellite offices will be added to North Park, South Park, Homewood and the County Office building.

