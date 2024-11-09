Allegheny County constable suspended from judicial duties amid escape investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An Allegheny County constable who recently had two women escape from his vehicle has been suspended from all judicial duties.

Constable John Edwards Mitchell was suspended from his duties through an administrative order of court on Friday. The court order states his suspension is “pending further investigation.”

This suspension comes a week after two women arrested on unrelated warrants escaped from his vehicle while he was transporting them to the Allegheny County Jail.

Court documents state the two women were belted and handcuffed, but not shackled, in the back of Mitchell’s car, which has barred windows and doors that aren’t supposed to be able to open from the inside. Still, both women escaped while at a stoplight on Mifflin Road at Mooney Road.

Both women were recaptured on the same evening they escaped.

