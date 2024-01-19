Allegheny County Executive announces 1st slate of board appointments

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato announced her first slate of board appointments on Friday.

Six people were nominated to serve on three different boards.

State Rep. Mandy Steele was nominated to serve on the Allegheny County Housing Authority. Mark Foerster, who previously served as chairman, was renominated.

Barbara Griffin, Muhammad Ali Nasir and Rob Perkins were all nominated to the Jail Oversight Board.

Kyle Chintalapalli was nominated to the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County.

“I’m pleased to put forward this slate of individuals that bring fresh perspectives to the vital work of our county. I pledged a new spirit of intergovernmental cooperation and collaboration in my County government, and the appointments of Representative Steele and Kyle Chintalapalli are an important step forward to make good on that promise. I also committed to bringing new community voices to the Jail Oversight Board, including someone who was previously incarcerated, and the appointment of MAN-E to the JOB will bring that important perspective. Thank you to all of these dedicated community members for lending their time and expertise to our County boards.”

The names will be voted for approval at Tuesday’s council meeting.

