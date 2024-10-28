Allegheny County Executive Innamorato responds to resident concerns about housing for homeless

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County’s chief executive is tackling another controversial topic that 11 Investigates exclusively uncovered.

11 Investigates told you earlier this month how the county began putting homeless people in an old nursing home, despite pending legal action to stop it.

“That’s my neighborhood. I live there, and I am supportive of it, and I know a number of my neighbors are supportive of it,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

The former Vincentian De Marillac nursing home in Stanton Heights is now a transitional housing facility. It’s all part of the county executive’s promise to create 500 housing units in 500 days.

“We’re talking about creating spaces that aren’t a floor on [a] gymnasium, [so] that people can have a bed, be able to take care of themselves, find some stability, access services and then be able to move on from that space,” Innamorato said.

Despite residents’ concerns about safety and security, the zoning board approved the facility earlier this year.

Residents appealed that decision to the common pleas court.

But, 11 Investigates discovered that people began moving into the old nursing home earlier this month, even though a judge has yet to rule on the appeal.

Some residents were caught off guard.

“I’m shocked. I’m appalled. I feel like they have disregarded the people’s opinion,” Ikhana Hal-Makina said.

Earle took those concerns to Innamorato.

Earle: I think they were concerned mainly about a lack of transparency. They didn’t think it would open while the litigation was pending and then it opened all of the sudden and people were moving in up there and they were concerned, who are these people, is there security there? They had so many questions that haven’t been answered.

Innamorato: We are happy to get answers to those.

A county spokesperson did provide 11 Investigates with some answers.

She said the transitional housing facility, operated by Community Human Services, will house up to 56 people for three to six months while they find permanent housing and a job.

She said it also will be staffed around the clock.

Innamorato said she would be more responsive to neighbors.

“I appreciate them being patient with us and we will get them the answers they deserve,” Innamorato said.

Pittsburgh City Councilman Khari Mosley, who represents Stanton Heights, met with the operators last week.

He said he was unaware that the home had already opened and was looking for answers for residents.

“I had the opportunity to share my frustration about being uninformed of the opening of the facility in early September and the feedback we have received from concerned residents. My primary objective remains on on meeting several critical goals. One, taking the necessary steps to ensure the community is fully informed about the current operations at the facility. Two, articulating how the current operations are addressing concerns expressed by community members at public meetings earlier this year. Three, establishing a process to keep the community engaged in a meaningful way on an ongoing basis. My office is actively pursuing these goals expeditiously to establish trust with the residents of Stanton Heights as we seek solutions to the challenges our city faces while serving the best interests of our citizens,” Mosely said.

