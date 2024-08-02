Allegheny County Health Department sets up Narcan vending machines

ALLGEHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department has set up multiple machines that will provide Narcan to the public.

County officials say the decision to make the machines came after seeing the concept in action in other counties.

The money for the machines came from a grant from the CDC. The CDC Overdose Data to Action grant was given to health department in the United States to decrease deadly overdoses. The naloxone in the machine is paid for with some of the grant money, Allegheny County Opioid Settlement Finds and a joint effort between the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency and PA Drug and Alcohol Programs called the PA Overdose Prevention Program (POPP).

In the coming weeks, seven machines will be set up. As of Aug. 1 three had been placed. Those available machines can be found at:

Jade Wellness: 809 Bingham St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Tree of Life Open Bible Church: 1036 Brookline Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15226

Mon Yough Community Services: 500 Walnut St, McKeesport, PA 15132

The hosts at each location are responsible for letting the county know if and when the machines need restocked.

The machines only contain Narcan at this time but could contain other items in the future as more locations are set up.

County officials say they hope the machines will help reduce any stigma around using NARCAN or other harm reduction services by giving people a way to anonymously and safely get the products they need.

Narcan can still be requested from the Allegheny Health Department.

