Allegheny County officials provide update on Second Avenue Commons after fire

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County officials provided an update on Second Avenue Commons months after a fire displaced hundreds of residents.

Officials said the first three floors of the building, including the engagement center and medical clinic, shelter beds for 93 people and the overflow shelter on the lower level, are expected to be ready before the traditional opening of the winter shelter in November.

“The fire at Second Avenue Commons and the building’s restoration continue to be a priority for all. I would like to thank the Second Avenue Commons Board of Directors and their key partners who have supported the expedient repair of this critical facility,” officials said. “That stated, as with all construction projects, timelines are subject to change and are dependent on many factors including supply chain issues and inspections. The information provided in this statement is our best estimate at this time.”

The emergency shelter operated by Pittsburgh Mercy and located at 1200 Reedsdale Street on the Northside remains open for those displaced by the fire.

The Second Avenue Commons medical center operated by UPMC is currently located at 902 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

