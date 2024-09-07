Allegheny Valley Hospital workers reach tenative agreement for new contract

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Valley Hospital’s union negotiating committee agreement has reached a tentative agreement with Allegheny Health Network for a new contract.

SEIU Healthcare PA says the tentative agreement was reached late on Friday night. No contract details were released.

Union members will vote on the contract on Monday.

Last week, Allegheny Valley Hospital union members voted to authorize a strike.

The nurses and hospital workers were calling on ANH to improve pay and invest in ways to recruit and retain frontline staff.

Nurses at West Penn Hospital, who have also authorized a strike, are still negotiating a new contract. SEIU says the negotiations continue on Monday. On Wednesday, the nurses will either approve a new contract or set a strike date.

