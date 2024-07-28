Allegheny Valley School District considering restricting students’ cellphone access

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — The Allegheny Valley School District is looking into limiting access to phones during class time.

At this point, cell phone access is at the teacher’s discretion but one board member is pushing to change that.

School board members have pointed to other districts that have students store their phones during class.

Districts can apply for grant funding to cover the cost of phone storage bags under the new state budget. A few districts have door-hanging pockets for students to store their phones in.

The board wants to implement a set policy arguing that students already have access to educational technology via laptops or Chromebooks. The argument is also being made that students will not need their phones in case of emergencies because intercoms are in place.

The school board is open to hearing from the public on all sides of the idea.

