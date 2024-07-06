Ambridge officials unveil free outdoor gym at Henning Park

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Ambridge officials unveiled a new outdoor gym at Henning Park on Saturday.

The borough was among dozens of municipalities from across the country awarded a grant from the National Fitness Campaign, a wellness consulting firm, to help build a Fitness Court that allows users to complete a full body workout in seven minutes and is adaptable for all fitness levels.

Borough Manager Mario Leone Jr. says this recreational complex is an amenity he hopes will bring more families to the area.

“Obviously, the health and welfare of our residents is very important,” Leone said. “We think it’s an awesome quality-of-life amenity that could attract new families to want to move into Ambridge. So with the playground facility for young children, putting [the outdoor gym] in for those that are 14 years and older, it just markets the borough of Ambridge to families a little bit better.”

The recreational space is one part of what Leone sees as the future of Ambridge.

“Ambridge is really changing what it used to be. We’re certainly proud of our past and want to continue to recognize that, but we have a strong vision for our future, and recreation is one of them. In addition to this property here, we purchased an additional eight acres that went with this whole track of land that we have bigger visions for a $16 million indoor outdoor mixed complex for recreation and senior activities,” Leone said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group