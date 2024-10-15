Local

Animal Friends nearing capacity, looking for people to foster, adopt

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Animal Friends nearing capacity, looking for people to foster, adopt

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Animal Friends is nearing its capacity.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the shelter said there are many cats, dogs and rabbits in need of new homes.

The shelter is looking for volunteers to foster or adopt these pets in need.

“Whether you are interested in adoption or fostering, our shelter has a wide range of incredible animals at the moment who are ready to find their people and start receiving the love and care they so deserve,” the Facebook post reads.

Click here to sign up to be a foster volunteer.

Click here to fill out an adoption application.

