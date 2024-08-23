Local

Animal rescue seeking information after man abandons cats, kittens in White Oak

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WHITE OAK, Pa. — White Oak Animal Safe Haven is asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say abandoned cats and kittens.

A Facebook post says the man dropped off two cats between 6 and 8 months old and a mother cat with her litter of nursing kittens at the shelter.

“Abandonment is illegal, even at a shelter, no matter the intentions,” the rescue said on Facebook.

The rescue said the cats were “petrified” and that multiple people have reached out to foster them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-672-8901.

