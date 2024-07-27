Annual 5K raises funds for nonprofit that honors Pitt student killed by ex-boyfriend

PITTSBURGH — Runners and walkers raced on Saturday to help in the fight against domestic violence.

Participants of the 5th Annual Walk and Run for Love got to Settlers Cabin Park bright and early for the race. All funds from the event benefit Alina’s Light.

The organization was founded to honor Alina Sheykhet, a Pitt student who was 20 when she was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2017. The group helps fund women’s shelters, children’s hospitals and more.

“We fund SOS devices. So with the SOS devices, instead of just a regular old PFA, that’ll allow families to be aware if their abuser is coming near,” said Taylor Bobak, of Alina’s Light.

This event provides a majority of the funding for the nonprofit, and organizers tell us this was their biggest turnout for the race yet.

