Another blown save: Chapman implodes, Pirates swept in doubleheader

Aroldis Chapman had the Washington Nationals down to their final strike, but Connor Joe couldn’t come up with a diving catch in right field with two runners on as the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 8-6 and swept in a doubleheader at PNC Park on Saturday.

Chapman (5-5) was tasked with protecting the Pirates’ 6-4 lead but surrendered four runs in the final frame. James Wood opened the scoring with an RBI single to bring the Nats (64-78) within a run.

With two outs and a full count, pinch-hitter Ildemaro Vargas hit a liner to right. It looked like Joe made the game-saving grab but the ball popped out of his glove upon impact with the ground, allowing two runs to score.

Keibert Ruiz added an insurance run for the Nationals with a double to left field, knocking Chapman out of the game.

