Another Highland Park Bridge ramp to close overnight for roadway repairs

PITTSBURGH — Another ramp to the Highland Park Bridge will close overnight.

According to PennDOT officials, the ramp from southbound Highland Park Bridge to southbound Washington Boulevard will close from 8 p.m. to around 5 a.m. so crews can patch the roadway.

Ramp traffic will be detoured via the following routes:

Northbound Route 28 to southbound Washington Boulevard

From northbound Route 28, take the South 8 R.D. Fleming Bridge/Sharpsburg (Exit 5A) off-ramp

At the stop sign, turn right onto Bridge Street toward the R.D. Fleming Bridge

Follow Bridge Street onto the 62nd Street Bridge

Cross the 62nd Street Bridge

Turn left onto South Route 8 (Butler Street) toward Highland Park

Butler Street becomes Washington Boulevard

End detour

Southbound Route 28 to southbound Washington Boulevard

From southbound Route 28, continue past the South 8 Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall interchange

Take the ramp to North 8 toward Butler (Exit 5)

From northbound Route 8 turn left onto Kittanning Street

Turn left onto Butler Street

Turn left onto Bridge Street

Follow Bridge Street onto the 62nd Street Bridge

Cross the 62nd Street Bridge

Turn left onto South Route 8 (Butler Street) toward Highland Park

Butler Street becomes Washington Boulevard

End detour

Freeport Road to Washington Boulevard

From Freeport Road at the Highland Park Bridge, take Freeport Road southbound through Sharpsburg

Freeport Road becomes Main Street

Turn left toward R.D. Fleming Bridge

Turn left onto Bridge Street

Follow Bridge Street onto the 62nd Street Bridge

Cross the 62nd Street Bridge

Turn left onto South Route 8 (Butler Street) toward Highland Park

Butler Street becomes Washington Boulevard

End detour

This closure comes a week after the northbound ramp was shut down overnight, also for roadway patching.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group