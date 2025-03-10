Another Highland Park Bridge ramp to close overnight for roadway repairs

PITTSBURGH — Another ramp to the Highland Park Bridge will close overnight.
According to PennDOT officials, the ramp from southbound Highland Park Bridge to southbound Washington Boulevard will close from 8 p.m. to around 5 a.m. so crews can patch the roadway.
Ramp traffic will be detoured via the following routes:
Northbound Route 28 to southbound Washington Boulevard
- From northbound Route 28, take the South 8 R.D. Fleming Bridge/Sharpsburg (Exit 5A) off-ramp
- At the stop sign, turn right onto Bridge Street toward the R.D. Fleming Bridge
- Follow Bridge Street onto the 62nd Street Bridge
- Cross the 62nd Street Bridge
- Turn left onto South Route 8 (Butler Street) toward Highland Park
- Butler Street becomes Washington Boulevard
- End detour
Southbound Route 28 to southbound Washington Boulevard
- From southbound Route 28, continue past the South 8 Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall interchange
- Take the ramp to North 8 toward Butler (Exit 5)
- From northbound Route 8 turn left onto Kittanning Street
- Turn left onto Butler Street
- Turn left onto Bridge Street
- Follow Bridge Street onto the 62nd Street Bridge
- Cross the 62nd Street Bridge
- Turn left onto South Route 8 (Butler Street) toward Highland Park
- Butler Street becomes Washington Boulevard
- End detour
Freeport Road to Washington Boulevard
- From Freeport Road at the Highland Park Bridge, take Freeport Road southbound through Sharpsburg
- Freeport Road becomes Main Street
- Turn left toward R.D. Fleming Bridge
- Turn left onto Bridge Street
- Follow Bridge Street onto the 62nd Street Bridge
- Cross the 62nd Street Bridge
- Turn left onto South Route 8 (Butler Street) toward Highland Park
- Butler Street becomes Washington Boulevard
- End detour
This closure comes a week after the northbound ramp was shut down overnight, also for roadway patching.
