Approximately 100 gallons of used cooking oil stolen in Armstrong County

WEST KITTANING BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after around 100 gallons of used cooking oil was stolen in Armstrong County.

State police said that between October 2023 and January 2024, the used oil was stolen from disposal containers on Butler Road in West Kittanning Borough.

The suspect removed the locking bar from the containers to get to the oil.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact state police in Kittanning.

