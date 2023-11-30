AR-15 magazine round bag found in classroom sends California Area High School on lockdown

COAL CENTER, Pa. — California Area High School in Washington County was put on lockdown Wednesday after an AR-15 round bag was found in a classroom.

The district said a teacher noticed the bag on her classroom floor. There was no magazine, ammunition or gun inside the bag.

California Borough Police were called and the high school was put on lockdown. The district said all lockers were checked by administrators and nothing additional was found.

“We take all real and potential threats seriously,” California Area School District Superintendent Dr. Laura Jacob said in a letter to parents.

There will be an increased police presence at the high school on Thursday out of precaution. In addition, all students entering the school will use the same entrance and have their bags searched.

