State police looking for man who burglarized Indiana County gas station

ARMAGH BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are investigating a burglary at a gas station.

According to PSP, troopers responded to a burglary in process around 1:30 a.m. at One Stop, 90 Indiana Street, in Armagh Borough

The suspect, who is seen on surveillance footage, broke through the front glass doors and stole “various items” before leaving.

He is described as a white man with a thin build. At the time of the crime, he was wearing dark boots or shoes, black pants, a black leather zip-up jacket, orange and silver gloves, a black facial covering, black sunglasses and a black hooded shirt. He was driving a bright red pickup truck with a blue or black truck cap. PSP thinks the truck may be an early 2000s model year Toyota Tacoma.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper William Ray at 724-357-1960.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group