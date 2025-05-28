Armstrong teachers’ union fights back against plan to cut 14 teachers, educational programs

ARMSTRONG, Pa. — According to the Armstrong Education Association, written notices have been sent out to 14 teachers about their potential to be furloughed. The union is fighting back after hearing that educational programs will be cut alongside those teachers.

“This has a lasting impact on our community. We are losing 11 young, great teachers, and some really experienced teachers on the other end of the spectrum as well. So, we hope we can come to a resolution,” said Kevan Landstrom, a teacher and president of the Armstrong Education Association.

According to a press release from the Union, the Board of Directors, “Initiated the process to completely cut library programs for grades kindergarten to 12, the entirety of the French language program, as well as furlough nurses and teachers at the elementary and secondary level in several subject areas.”

“We have over 1,400 students and almost 200 staff. It’s a lot for our nurses, so having that extra set of hands that the LPNs can provide, especially for the medically fragile students, it’s invaluable,” Landstrom said.

A quote from the 2024 audit by the board of school directors says:

“The 2024-2025 budget is the first budget in years that does not include COVID relief funds. The school district’s administration will work closely with the school board to reduce costs as well as limit the future burden on the taxpayers of the school district.”

It goes on to say that cyber school enrollment has impacted funding, and that the district is dealing with federal and state cuts, increases in health care, out-of-district placements and substitute costs.

We reached out to the Director of Finance and Operations at Armstrong School District for comment, but were met with a busy phone signal each time.

“Part of the narrative that we are hearing from some school board members is that this is for economic reasons, but that doesn’t fall in line with what we’ve been hearing from the administrative level,” Landstrom said.

All furloughs must still be approved by the board.

The ASD board of school directors meets for their open caucus on Thursday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m., and then for their monthly regular meeting to vote on finalizing the proposed cuts will be on Monday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group