Arrest made in Allentown triple shooting that left 1 man dead

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested in connection with a triple shooting that killed a man in Allentown earlier this month.

Quincey Gurske, 20, of Pittsburgh was taken into custody on a homicide warrant Monday morning as he arrived in court to face separate charges.

A man found shot in the chest on March 3 inside a store on East Warrington Avenue later died from his injuries.

Two other males injured in the shooting were found at different locations. One was shot in the arm and dropped out of a vehicle in the area of Arlington Avenue and William Street. The other was shot in the hip and nose and located on Dilworth Street. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Gurske is charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license and tampering with evidence.

