WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The arrows from Kennywood’s Aero-360 were taken down on Thursday for repairs.

The ride will return in 2024, and the park said the arrows needed work beforehand.

Crews will work to check more than 6,000 lightbulbs between the arrows one by one.

