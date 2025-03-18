Arson charges filed against man accused of starting fire that damaged 2 Millvale homes

MILLVALE, Pa. — A man previously named as a person of interest in an intense blaze in Millvale is now being charged in connection to the fire.

The Allegheny County Police Department announced charges against Steven Ebner, 41, on Monday. Ebner was taken into custody on March 9 in O’Hara Township.

The charges stem out of a March 6 fire that began outside a home on North Avenue, eventually spreading to two homes and a vehicle in the area. No one was hurt in the fire.

ACPD says the Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire was “incendiary in nature.” After conducting interviews and reviewing evidence collected at the scene, investigators determined Ebner was responsible for the fire.

Ebner is facing charges of aggravated arson, arson, causing or risking catastrophe and criminal mischief.

