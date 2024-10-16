Attic heavily damaged during fire at Vandergrift house

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — An attic was heavily damaged during a fire at a home in Vandergrift.

Westmoreland County 911 said crews were called to the 200 block of Lowell Street at 10:02 a.m.

The fire chief told Channel 11 there is heavy damage in the attic. Crews had a hard time getting to the blaze because of stuff in the way.

Dispatchers said no one was hurt in the fire.

