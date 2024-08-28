Attorney for driver rear-ended by Sen. John Fetterman issues statement

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — The driver who was rear-ended by Sen. John Fetterman in June is sharing her story.

Jennifer Campbell, 62, of Virginia, was driving westbound on Interstate 70 in Maryland when the crash happened.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports that Campbell said she saw an SUV “rapidly approaching” behind her and “braced for impact.”

Her attorney shared the following statement with WGAL:

“On the morning of June 9, 2024, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman and his wife were traveling westbound on Interstate 70 in a Chevrolet Traverse SUV. Fetterman was driving when his vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Impala near the I-68 interchange in Washington County, Maryland, close to Hancock. The identity of the other driver was not initially disclosed; however, after numerous media attempts to reach her, 62-year-old Virginia resident Jennifer Campbell has agreed to share a brief account of the collision.

“Campbell stated that she was driving westbound on I-70 at highway speed, approaching the I-68 interchange. Just before the impact, she briefly observed the SUV rapidly approaching from behind. She braced for the collision, which was high impact, and her vehicle eventually came to rest on the shoulder. Her Impala was severely damaged, with the trunk compressed into the rear seating area.

“Based on the extent of Campbell’s vehicle damage and the statement of another motorist, Maryland State Police have concluded that Senator Fetterman was traveling well over the speed limit. Campbell recalls a brief interaction with Senator Fetterman after the collision when he approached her car to check on her well-being at the scene.

“Campbell was transported by ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for her injuries and continues to undergo treatment. The Maryland State Police report indicates that Senator Fetterman was at fault in the crash.

“Campbell has chosen to come forward in response to numerous media inquiries and to put a name to the ‘other motorist’ involved in this collision. ‘I think it’s important to recognize that I’m a real human being, and this crash left me with real injuries,’ Campbell stated. For now, she continues to focus on healing and seeks to maintain her privacy as she recuperates at her home in Virginia.

“Campbell has retained attorney Andrew Thomas in Warrenton, Virginia. She was not available for comment on her ongoing injuries or health status at this time.”

