Attorney involved in police standoff in Westmoreland County dies

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — An attorney who was involved in a police standoff over the weekend in Westmoreland County has died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office released a report Thursday morning that Robert C. Klingensmith, 61, died on Wednesday following a self-inflicted injury.

Police showed up to arrest Klingensmith at his office on Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville on Saturday. He was charged with allegedly stealing more than $300,000 from a deceased client’s estate from 2021 to 2024.

Klingensmith reportedly shot himself during the standoff with police.

Viewer video shows the moments that tense standoff ended. He appeared to ignore police commands to get on the ground, and he was tased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

