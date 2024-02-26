Autographed bat used by Roberto Clemente during 1971 World Series sells at auction for $156,000

A bat used by a Pittsburgh Pirates legend was sold in an auction over the weekend.

The bat used by Roberto Clemente in the 1971 World Series and later autographed when he gave it to a friend sold for $156,000, according to records from Heritage Auction Company. An auction company official originally told Channel 11 it was expected to sell for $250,000 because of the history it holds.

“There is something about the tool of the trade, the jerseys, the gloves and especially the bats. These are, in a way, the paint brushes that these artists used to create history and become legends of the game. So there is something about holding history in your hands that the average person appreciates,” Joe Orlando said.

