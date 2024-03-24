Local

Avalanche of late goals buries Penguins, 5-4, in OT

By Dave Molinari: PittsburghHockeyNOW.com

Avalanche of late goals buries Penguins, 5-4, in OT Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin, right, struggles to control the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard, left, covers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

By Dave Molinari: PittsburghHockeyNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have proven repeatedly this season that almost no lead is safe when they are playing.

Not if they’re the team with that lead, anyway.

But they outdid themselves Sunday, losing to Colorado, 5-4, in overtime at Ball Arena despite building a 4-0 advantage with less than 24 minutes remaining in regulation.

Especially considering that Sidney Crosby had one of his most productive games in an outstanding season, recording one goal and three assists for his 40th career four-point game.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 9-month-old baby dies after being found unresponsive; Pittsburgh police investigating
  • Several $100K, $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
  • State police urge caution about computer pop-ups after New Castle man loses nearly $19,000 in scam
  • VIDEO: Duquesne University students celebrate NCAA Tournament run, despite loss to Illinois
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read