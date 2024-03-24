Avalanche of late goals buries Penguins, 5-4, in OT

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have proven repeatedly this season that almost no lead is safe when they are playing.

Not if they’re the team with that lead, anyway.

But they outdid themselves Sunday, losing to Colorado, 5-4, in overtime at Ball Arena despite building a 4-0 advantage with less than 24 minutes remaining in regulation.

Especially considering that Sidney Crosby had one of his most productive games in an outstanding season, recording one goal and three assists for his 40th career four-point game.

