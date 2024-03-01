Baby born at Allegheny Health Network’s Wexford Hospital on Leap Day

WEXFORD, Pa. — A Leap Day baby was born at Allegheny Health Network’s Wexford Hospital.

Parents Ashley and Sean Winser welcomed their baby girl at 8:48 a.m. Thursday.

She is one of the first babies born at AHN in Wexford.

According to the hospital, the chances of being born on Feb. 29 are one in 1,461.

Babies born on a Leap Day are referred to as “leaplings.”

