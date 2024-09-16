Baked goods, fresh produce shared at ‘Pittsburgh County Fair’

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh celebrated all things homemade and handmade on Sunday.

The “Pittsburgh County Fair” was held at Allegheny Commons Park. The fair ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It set the tone for autumn with an apple pie bake-off. Beloved Pittsburgh icon Rick Sebak was one of the judges.

A content was also held for the best tomato in Pittsburgh. That event was hosted by the Western Pennsylvania Blind Outdoor Leasure and Development which is an organization that works with blind people in the area. Their members judged the tomatoes.

Kids who attended the fair were able to get some experience with animals at a petting zoo.

Organizers hope the county fair will help spotlight local urban farming and the skills of the people who live in the city.

Admission was free.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group