Beaver County DA, Aliquippa mayor react to recent violence

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Detectives covered the streets of Aliquippa on Wednesday after two separate shootings sent a high school girl and a man to hospital.

“We had a relatively quiet summer. Some issues but now all of a sudden there is an uptick in shootings but listen put the guns down. I don’t know how you can’t see what guns can do to somebody and how it doesn’t just affect you this impacts everybody. Everybody is hit by this,” said Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker.

State police are investigating this one day of shootings and looking into if they are connected.

“We know there’s been an uptick in crime particularly violent crime lately and we want everyone to know it is being thoroughly investigated, they are still tracking down leads and doing interviews and collecting evidence,” said Nate Bible who’s the Beaver County DA.

But the mayor said there is more the community can do.

“The only way to keep this city safe is people got to step up and do their part. This is 50/50, we need all hands on deck to change this city,” Walker said.

He’s asking anyone who saw something to speak up and help close these cases to keep the city safe.

“Parents got to be vigilant, kids got to watch who they are hanging around. Anything after 11 o’clock nothing good is going to come from it. Just get in the house and be safe,” Walker said.

There were two other shots fired calls both around midnight in the last two days, but detectives did not find any shell casings, damage or witnesses for either of those calls.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group