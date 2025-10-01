Beaver County DA deems ATF agent-involved shooting that killed Aliquippa teen was justified

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An ATF agent-involved shooting that killed a teenager in Aliquippa has been deemed justified.

Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible released his findings from the investigation into the Sept. 18 shooting on Wednesday, saying he felt the need to set the record straight.

As Channel 11 previously reported, Kendric Curtis, 18, died after he was shot by an ATF agent on Waugaman Street in Aliquippa. Initial information from investigators indicated that Curtis fired at the agent first.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Aliquippa student shot by ATF agent dies at hospital; state police say he fired at agents

Bible confirmed that information in his press conference. He said that the ATF agent, a local officer and an FBI agent working the FBI’s Safe Streets Initiative were all responding to a confidential informant’s report of an armed individual near the top of the stairs on Linmar Terrace.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Friends, family remember teen shot, killed by federal agent in Aliquippa as questions remain

Surveillance video shows that the members of law enforcement approached Curtis in a black, unmarked SUV from the top of the stairs as he was walking down them. Bible says the ATF agent opened the front passenger door of the SUV, identified himself as an agent and ordered Curtis to show his hands. But, as he did that, Curtis aimed a handgun in the direction of the agent and SUV, firing twice.

One of those bullets hit the SUV’s door, and was later recovered during the investigation.

After Curtis fired, the ATF agent fired once, Bible said, hitting Curtis in the head. He was flown to AGH but later died of his injuries.

Bible says the gun in Curtis’s possession was a 9mm Glock with an extended magazine that was reported stolen out of Ambridge. Because of his age, Curtis could not legally possess a handgun or obtain a concealed carry permit.

Bible says the ATF agent’s actions were ruled justified due to the immediate risk of death or bodily injury. The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing, but Bible says he doesn’t expect any of the remaining reports to change any of his findings.

Channel 11 reporter Lauren Talotta is at the DA’s press conference and is reviewing evidence presented on Wednesday. This story will be updated.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group