Beaver County Humane Society creates Valentine’s Day cards featuring shelter pets

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — With Valentine’s Day approaching, a local shelter is helping people express their feelings to loved ones while helping animals in need.

The Beaver County Animal Society is selling 24-packs of Valentine’s Day cards for $10. Each set comes with 12 different designs that feature shelter pets from BCHS.

“The best part is your love is being spread to the animals at Beaver County Humane Society,” a statement from the shelter reads.

The cards can be purchased online.

Those purchasing cards must pick them up at the shelter the week before Valentine’s Day. The last day for pickup is Feb. 10.

