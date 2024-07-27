Beaver County Humane Society hosting cat-only adoption event

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County Humane Society is looking for feline-friendly people.

The shelter will offer 50% off all cat or kitten adoptions on Saturday, July 27.

“Kitten season shows no signs of slowing down, so we’re hoping this event lowers the barriers to adoption and connects our cats and kittens with the forever homes they deserve,” Cailin Rankin, shelter manager, said. “Our goal is to create more space for the other cats and kittens who still need our help.”

Anyone interested in helping the humane society but cannot adopt a cat can bring donations of food, litter, toys or anything on the humane society’s current wishlist.

No dog adoptions will be available for the event.

Anyone interested in adopting a cat should complete a pre-adoption application before going to the shelter.

Click here to see which cats are up for adoption at the Beaver County Humane Society.

The Beaver County Humane Society is located at 3394 Broadhead Road in Center Township.

