Beaver County resident wins over $661K in Pennsylvania Lottery online game

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A person in Beaver County recently won an online prize from the Pennsylvania Lottery worth over $661,000.

The player won $661,493.73 in a game of Cash Vault.

To play PA Lottery online games, create an account at palottery.com and add a payment method such as a debit card, credit card or linked bank account. Players must be 18 or older and provide proof of age and identity.

