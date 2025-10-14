Beaver County township residents express concerns about policing future in their community

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents in a Beaver County community discussed the future of policing in their community at the monthly township meeting.

The New Brighton Police Department currently patrols Pulaski Township in Beaver County, but its contract is expiring at the end of the year.

The Beaver Valley Regional Police Department is giving Pulaski Township residents an option to join with a 10-year contract.

During the meeting, residents asked questions about response times, costs and the number of officers on patrol.

Many residents argued against the plan to get rid of the New Brighton police department.

“If New Brighton police are down at headquarters, headquarters is 5 minutes away. If these guys are out on calls and they’re who knows where, Conway, Economy, they’re coming in a 15-minute drive. It’s just not ethical,” said Palaski resident Samantha Bloom.

The Beaver Valley Regional Police Department is stationed on the 800 block of 1st Avenue in Conway.

No decision was made at the meeting on Monday, but the board plans to discuss its options and have an update next month.

