Beaver Falls native named 2025 Distinguished Young Woman of Pennsylvania

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A Beaver Falls native has been named the 2025 Distinguished Young Woman of Pennsylvania.

Aubrey Bowman was one of nine high schools girls from across the commonwealth who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Pennsylvania for 2025. Participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%).

In addition to winning the overall title, Bowman also was awarded the category awards for Fitness, Self-Expression, and Talent, as well as the top advertisement sales honor.

Bowman received $3,600 in cash scholarships during the statewide program.

Throughout the next year, Bowman will represent the county across the Commonwealth at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.”

The 68th National Finals will take place on June 26, 27, and 28, 2025, in Mobile, Ala. The fifty state representatives will travel to Mobile from across the country to participate in personal development activities and community service projects before competing for the opportunity to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2025 and for additional cash scholarships.

