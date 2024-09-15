Bellevue woman sets new Wholey’s Fish Market Lobster Grab record

PITTSBURGH — Wholey’s Fish Market held its annual Lobster Grab on Saturday.

In this quirky but well-loved tradition, a person chosen through a raffle nabs as many live lobsters from Wholey’s tank as they can in 60 seconds — and whatever they hold onto, they get to keep.

This year’s participant, Kim Erdner of Bellevue, pinched out a new record.

“I’m a little soaked now from lobster juice, but it’s all good. I got 15 lobsters, so [I] got the new record,” Erdner said.

The previous record-holder, Erdner’s husband, grabbed 12 lobsters the first year Wholey’s hosted the event.

