Bench dedicated to local police academy graduate killed in 2023 Delaware crash

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A new bench was dedicated to a police academy graduate whose life was cut violently short.

Glenn Porter, 20, was killed in a car accident not long after he graduated from the police academy in 2023, to follow in his dad’s footsteps. His parents told Channel 11 it was a crash they witnessed, that no parent should ever have to see.

Glenn’s father, Eric Porter is the former Charleroi police chief and current magistrate judge.

Glenn was set to begin his law enforcement career in California, Pennsylvania.

“He was the most kind, sweet kid, always had a smile on his face his future was so bright,” Eric Porter said.

He and his girlfriend were driving behind his parents to celebrate at the beach when a woman crossed the center median, clipping Eric’s side mirror and hitting Glenn’s car head-on.

“The headlights of our car shined on the accident, there’s just debris all over the road,” Glenn’s mother, Laurie Porter, recalled. “It was something no parent should ever have to see.”

The Porters say their town practically shut down for Glenn’s funeral.

While they’re trying to heal, they’re angry at officials in Delaware who have not filed charges against the driver that police told them fell asleep at the wheel.

“Told the police that she was falling asleep, ends up hitting us and killing our son,” Eric said.

The Porters have contacted Delaware’s attorney general and governor. They’ve driven there multiple times to talk to police and present them case law.

As a local judge, Eric feels confident the case should be tried.

While they wait for closure, they’re left with memories of an accident they wish they never witnessed, while being grateful they could be there for their son.

Channel 11 reached out to the Delaware attorney general, but we are still waiting to hear back.

