Best of the Batch Foundation hosts toy drive at Heinz History Center

PITTSBURGH — Former Steeler Charlie Batch continued a Pittsburgh holiday tradition at the Heinz History Center.

The quarterback hosted his annual “Batch-a-Toys” drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Batch says the collection is rewarding every year.

“It makes it all well worth it when you see the smiles on their faces during the holiday times, especially when they’re receiving the bags,” said Batch.

He emphasized that his organization does not get to enjoy seeing the kids on Christmas Day but the people involved feel rewarded all the same.

“We’re not there there at the time of opening,” Batch said, “but we know we’re doing our small part.”

The Best of the Batch Foundation is collecting toys for about 1,000 kids this year. Donations will be accepted through the 21st.

