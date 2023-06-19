Local

Bethel AME Church holds special worship service to celebrate Juneteenth

By WPXI.com News Staff

Bethel AME Church holds special worship service to celebrate Juneteenth The Bethel AME Church celebrated Juneteenth with a special worship service. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Bethel AME Church celebrated Juneteenth with a special worship service.

The service was held on Webster Avenue on Sunday.

During the sermon, Bishop Earl McCloud Jr. said Juneteenth is a reminder that the fight for freedom never ends.

“We need to keep marching on together and actively engage in work that remains to be done for racial and economic justice,” said McCloud.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Taylor Swift sets Acrisure Stadium record
  • Pittsburgh activist facing charges after shoving officer, yelling at Mayor Gainey during parade
  • Bus driver transporting Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee charged with DUI
  • VIDEO:Juneteenth Grand Jubilee Parade held in Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read