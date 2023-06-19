Bethel AME Church holds special worship service to celebrate Juneteenth

PITTSBURGH — The Bethel AME Church celebrated Juneteenth with a special worship service.

The service was held on Webster Avenue on Sunday.

During the sermon, Bishop Earl McCloud Jr. said Juneteenth is a reminder that the fight for freedom never ends.

“We need to keep marching on together and actively engage in work that remains to be done for racial and economic justice,” said McCloud.

