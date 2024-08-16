Better Business Bureau warns parents to use caution posting back-to-school photos online

PITTSBURGH — The Better Business Bureau is warning families to use caution when posting detailed photographs of your children as they head back to school.

“This seemingly harmless trend really could be providing more information than you intend, to people you may not want to see that,” said Caitlin Driscoll, Public Relations Director for the BBB serving Western Pennsylvania.

It’s quite common to scroll a social media feed and come across the photographs in question. Children are depicted with signs or other displays noting information that can include their name, age, school, teacher, favorite activities and other interests.

But scammers prowling the internet can utilize that information for identity theft.

“Keep in mind, too, that these details, especially things like your first teacher’s name, are even used as security questions for banking or credit card accounts down the road,” Driscoll said. “So, the less information, the better.”

She advises parents to also be careful about the background depicted in photographs. Be careful that they don’t reveal location information, including your house number, street sign, or child’s school.

Predators, too, can take advantage of this information.

“For example, if someone is posting about their child’s favorite food, their favorite book, their favorite activity, who their teacher is, [predators] can really use that information to gain trust, convince your child to go with them, to even potentially convince someone at the school that they are personally affiliated with your child, depending on the situation.”

The BBB recommends that parents double check the privacy settings on their social media accounts, too.

If your child is also on social media, ensure that their accounts are not accessible to strangers.

Driscoll advised to be cautious of friend requests. Even if you recognize the person, it could be a scammer imitating or impersonating that individual.

