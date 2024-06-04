Big events this week could help businesses in downtown Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. — When Emily Pasqualino opened her business in 2018, she noticed something was lacking in downtown Latrobe.

“I noticed that we needed something in between the bigger events that were going on in downtown Latrobe,” she told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

To fill that void, she started Shop Hop – a monthly gathering of local businesses to set up shop outside and attract people to their stores and restaurants in the evening.

“Having this event is creating a reason for people to come into the town, and also to walk around and shop at our locations,” Pasqualino said.

A similar event – Latrobe’s Night Market – started last summer. This year, the two events are being held together, with Pasqualino at the helm. Wednesday marks the first event.

There will be live music, vendors, artwork, and more, set up similarly to how the farmers market is with tents and other stations.

It’ll be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Ligonier Street between Weldon and Depot streets.

“Not only does my business reside in downtown Latrobe, we actually live in downtown Latrobe. So, it’s always important to me to see our community thriving in this way and it just fills my heart when I see a lot of families coming out and enjoying all of the activities that these people behind the scenes are working so hard to create for everybody,” Pasqualino said.

And businesses on Ligonier Street, like Scotty G’s Pizzeria, agree.

“We get pretty busy! And it’s fun. It’s exciting,” said employee, Stephanie Nolan. “I love seeing people outside walking around, they come in, they order slices of pizza and food. It’s a great way to get them into our dining room.”

This first combined event for shop hop and night market falls right in the middle of the annual Mister Rogers Family Days. There have been events all week that will culminate with a downtown festival on Saturday with events for kids and families, including a meet and greet with Mr. McFeely from Mr. Rogers’s Neighborhood.

“It’s a beautiful thing in the neighborhood, no pun intended there,” Pasqualino said.

