Local

Bin of puppies found abandoned in Latrobe Walmart parking lot

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Bin of puppies found abandoned in Latrobe Walmart parking lot Bin of puppies found abandoned in Latrobe Walmart parking lot (Action For Animals Humane Society)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

LATROBE, Pa. — A bin with six puppies inside was abandoned in the Latrobe Walmart parking lot.

Action For Animals Humane Society said the puppies would not have lasted long in the heat wave. They are safe at the shelter and will be going through a medical process before being put up for adoption.

The shelter said in a Facebook post that they will be calling the Walmart and asking to check their cameras.

The shelter is at full capacity and does not offer a foster program, but said they are accepting donations of Purina Puppy Chow.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 5 people injured in stabbing at Schenley Park
  • 3-year-old left unattended in Jefferson Hills motel room hit by car; mother arrested, police say
  • 80-year-old woman, 81-year-old man found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Marshall Township
  • VIDEO: Bystander hurt when ‘multiple people’ open fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read