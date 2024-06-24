Bin of puppies found abandoned in Latrobe Walmart parking lot

LATROBE, Pa. — A bin with six puppies inside was abandoned in the Latrobe Walmart parking lot.

Action For Animals Humane Society said the puppies would not have lasted long in the heat wave. They are safe at the shelter and will be going through a medical process before being put up for adoption.

The shelter said in a Facebook post that they will be calling the Walmart and asking to check their cameras.

The shelter is at full capacity and does not offer a foster program, but said they are accepting donations of Purina Puppy Chow.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group