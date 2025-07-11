Local

Bishop-designate Eckman reflects on humble beginnings in Pittsburgh ahead of installation Mass

By WPXI.com News Staff
Bishop-designate Eckman reflects on humble beginnings in Pittsburgh ahead of installation Mass
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — On Monday, the pews will be packed with religious dignitaries from all over the country and the faithful as the Diocese of Pittsburgh installs a new bishop.

Bishop-designate Mark Eckman was one of Pope Leo’s first appointments. He has some big shoes to fill as his predecessor, Bishop David Zubik, steps aside at the age of 75.

Tonight at 5:45 p.m. on Channel 11, reporter Amy Hudak sits down with Eckman to learn more about who he is and the impact he hopes to leave on Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

 

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read