The Black Keys cancels North American tour, including stop in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Black Keys will no longer be coming to Pittsburgh this summer, as the band canceled the North American leg of its International Players Tour.

In a post on Facebook, the band said that after a recent run of shows in the UK and Europe they decided to make some changes to the upcoming leg of the tour. These changes would allow for “exciting, intimate experiences for both fans and the band,” like they had on the European leg of the tour.

Anyone who already purchased tickets will be fully refunded, and when new tour plans are announced will have the chance to buy tickets first.

“Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change… We’re pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon,” the band’s post reads in part.





