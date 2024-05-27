Local

The Black Keys cancels North American tour, including stop in Pittsburgh

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Eighth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 07: (L-R) Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys perform onstage during the Eighth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver ) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/)

PITTSBURGH — The Black Keys will no longer be coming to Pittsburgh this summer, as the band canceled the North American leg of its International Players Tour.

In a post on Facebook, the band said that after a recent run of shows in the UK and Europe they decided to make some changes to the upcoming leg of the tour. These changes would allow for “exciting, intimate experiences for both fans and the band,” like they had on the European leg of the tour.

Anyone who already purchased tickets will be fully refunded, and when new tour plans are announced will have the chance to buy tickets first.

“Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change… We’re pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon,” the band’s post reads in part.


