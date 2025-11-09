Block party celebrates milestone for Market Square modernization project in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Work to transform part of Downtown Pittsburgh is taking a big step forward.

People were welcomed to Market Square on Saturday for a block party marking the second phase of the square’s modernization project. It was one of the first chances the public has been given to see the new design.

The project is part of the city’s preparations to host the 2026 NFL Draft.

Work on the next major phase is set to begin Monday, shifting construction from the north side of the square to the south.

“We want folks to remember these businesses are still open,” Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup said. “We’re going to be celebrating the holidays in here with some Yinzmas. We’re encouraging folks to get down here, enjoy some delicious foods, some drinks and some family fun.”

Last year, around 3 million people came into Market Square, helping support more than 35 local businesses.

The construction has had its drawbacks. Some Market Square business owners reported that work in the area had negatively affected foot traffic to their establishments.

Sasha Machel, owner of Medi’s on Market, said her business’s foot traffic has “not been as robust” during the construction.

However, she said of the new Market Square design, “I’m excited, it’s a nice revamp, it looks a lot bigger, open space, a lot cleaner.”

“Honestly, when the construction was going on, I was kind of nervous, but now, like, since my side’s complete, I cannot wait for it to be fully completed,” ClarkFit Boxing and Fitness owner C.C. Clark said. “It’s going to be so great for the city.”

Regarding the square’s new design, Clark said, “I absolutely love it. It’s impeccable. I think it’s the best thing, and I think Market Square really needed the upgrades and update.”

